JWU Sharkfest Competition Returns To Charlotte Campus

True to its approach to real-world education, Johnson & Wales University gives students the chance to grow and think outside the box. Each spring, both campuses, Charlotte, NC and Providence, RI, host JWU SharkFest, which is a Shark Tank-style competition where students have just five minutes to pitch their business ideas and field questions from judges who have experience with entrepreneurship and/or work at local businesses. Students of all majors are invited to participate.

With much excitement, Charlotte’s JWU SharkFest returned after a 3-year hiatus related to the pandemic.

