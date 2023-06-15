Gaston College Baseball Program Earns All-American Honor

Gaston College’s baseball team earned its first official National Junior College Athletic Association All-American honor on Monday.

Sophomore Adam Quintero was named honorable mention NJCAA All-American.

Quintero, who was named Region 10 player of the year, led the Rhinos in batting average (.399) and was second on the team in home runs (10) and RBIs (64).

Gaston College just completed a historic 50-13 season with a 5th-place finish in the NJCAA World Series.

