Central Piedmont Archives Opens “Parallel Lives” Exhibition

The Central Piedmont Community College Archives department has opened an exhibition of local interest: “Parallel Lives – Central High School and Second Ward High School.”

The exhibition highlights the centennial history of Charlotte’s Central High School and Second Ward High School (both opened in 1923), celebrates the memories of their alumni, and seeks to raise awareness of the importance of historical preservation.

The “Parallel Lives – Central High School and Second Ward High School,” exhibition is open to the public through May 8, in the Archives section of the Hagemeyer Library, located in the Parr Center, on Central Campus, with nearby visitor parking available in Lot 5, located at 230 N. Kings Drive.

