Queens University Swimming Breaks Records At National Invitational Championship

Queens University Charlotte enjoyed a strong night on the second day of the National Invitational Championship, breaking two meet records and earning five top-three finishes in the process.

“Our men and women showed a lot of grit tonight” said head coach Jeff Dugdale. “Both came out ready to put Queens on the national stage amongst the mid-majors and the power five. We believe in Queens and love it. It’s great to be a Royal.”

