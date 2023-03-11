Pfeiffer University Hosting Writer Pete Candler Mar 27

Pfeiffer University is hosting writer, photographer, and filmmaker Pete Candler as the featured guest in the 2023 Eugene I. Earnhardt Speaker Series. The event, which will take place on Monday, March 27th, at 10 A.M. in the Merner Gymnasium, is free and open to the public.

Candler is an accomplished author whose work has been featured in numerous prestigious publications, including Modern Theology, Communio, and First Things. His first book, Theology, Rhetoric, Manuduction, published by Eerdmans in 2006, has earned him a reputation as a thought-provoking writer and scholar.

MORE >>>