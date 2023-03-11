Charlotte Pitcher Sets Single Game Strikeout Record

Behind a record-setting performance on the mound from Wyatt Hudepohl, the Charlotte 49ers baseball team opened its series against Old Dominion with a 10-2 victory on Friday evening (March 10) at Hayes Stadium.



Hudepohl set a Charlotte (5-9) record with 17 strikeouts in the game – the most any pitcher donning the 9 Across The Chest has ever thrown in a single game. His mark also ties the Conference USA record for strikeouts in a game, with the last time coming back in 2004 when Derek Hankins of Memphis struck out 17 Murray State batters.

