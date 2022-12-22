Central Piedmont Art Galleries Presents “Weaving”

Weaving artfully brings together a group of five talented artists, Blanca La Cortiglia, Natacha Sochat, Irlanda Ruiz, Keudis Sanchez and Byron Tenesaca, with Latinx and Indigenous roots. Through a multi-disciplinary approach, each artist takes their cue from the time-honored tradition of weaving, to create artwork addressing each artist’s powerful cultural heritage.

“The collective work is an expression to honor our ancestors and the rich history of weaving both in the actual technique that creates wearable fabrics or functional baskets, which have provided essential survival to many cultures, but also the intangible metaphors in its use as a word.”

MORE >>>