Central Piedmont Awards Record-Breaking Millions To Students In Scholarships

Central Piedmont Community College hit a major milestone this year—awarding over $4.2 million in scholarships to nearly 2,500 students during the 2024–25 fiscal year.

Why it matters:

This marks the first time Central Piedmont has surpassed $4 million in scholarships. That’s an increase of more than $1.2 million from the previous year, reflecting the college’s deep commitment to student success and access to education.

By the numbers:

2,451 students impacted

Nearly $1,750 awarded per recipient

“Behind every scholarship is a student striving for a better future and a donor who made it possible,” said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, president of Central Piedmont.

Two recent scholarship recipients highlight the impact of donor support:

Jae Taylor, an emergency medical sciences student, received the Merancas Technical Career Scholarship and is training with Mecklenburg County first responders.

Itala Flores, a 2025 fine arts graduate, received multiple scholarships including the Levine, Kappy McClenaghan, and Board of Trustees Endowed Scholarships, and was part of the Truist Honors Program. “Even at the last minute, Central Piedmont always helped me with a scholarship, and that was a blessing,” said Flores.

How to apply for scholarships:

The scholarship portal is now open for spring and summer 2026 terms.

