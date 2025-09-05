Queens University Opens Fall Semester With A Poignant Message For New Students

The fall semester is off to an exciting start at Queens University, with more than 450 new undergraduates joining the campus community. This includes 346 first-year students who have now officially joined the graduating Class of 2029. With this year’s enrollment marking a 40% increase, the future is bright with encouraging signs of growth and sustainability for the university.

After new students settled into their residence halls last week, they participated in a series of community-building activities, including a silent disco, which helped connect new students and become acclimated to their new home away from home.

Undergraduates also took part in the university’s traditional Sed Ministrare Ceremony, where they pledged to uphold the Queens Honor Code, a commitment to the principles of trust and integrity.

The university’s new president, Jesse Cureton ‘02, spoke about the significance of the ceremony and the university’s motto, “Not to be served, but to serve,” encouraging students to become an active part of a community that values connection, belonging, and integrity. “I can tell you firsthand,” said Cureton, “You are in a good place that cares about you, will invest in you, and is committed to your success!”

Sarah Fatherly, Ph.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs, then spoke to the incoming class about the significance of their transition into this next phase of their lives. She encouraged students to be aware of their own stories while recognizing their potential to change the trajectory of their futures.

“I want to be clear that each and every one of you belong here; you are in the right place at the right time,” said Fatherly. “You were chosen for this opportunity because of the excellence that we see in you and your remarkable potential for growth. From this moment on, Queens is now and forever a part of your story, and in turn, you are now and forever a part of the story of Queens.”

Omari Emmanuel, ’26, senior class president, also spoke to the incoming class, describing the start of college as stepping onto a train platform. He explained that while new students may think they know where they are headed, the college journey will take them to places they can’t yet imagine. He shared his own experiences of unexpected friendships and finding a sense of belonging on campus, emphasizing that the journey is not a solitary one.

“By the time you reach your graduation station, you’ll realize it wasn’t just about the destination, but it was the ride,” said Emmanuel. “The strangers who became family. The moments that became memories. The person you became along the way.”

After the ceremony, students spent the next few days building connections with new friends and faculty before classes officially began on August 25. The start of the fall semester is the beginning of a transformative journey where Royals will not only gain knowledge and skills but also grow as individuals and emerge as future leaders.

