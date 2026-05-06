JCSU Celebrates The Standard Of Excellence That Defines The Golden Bulls Athletics Program

The JCSU Athletics Awards Banquet celebrated the heart, discipline, and dominance of the Golden Bulls across every sport — honoring those who put in the work when no one was watching and showed up when it mattered most.

Top Honors

The prestigious Pettis Norman Award recognized our most outstanding student-athletes:

• Janya Barnes – Most Outstanding Female Athlete

• Daryl Taybron, Jr. – Most Outstanding Male Athlete

From the hardwood to the track, the field to the lanes — this night was about more than awards. It was about commitment, growth, and the standard of excellence that defines Johnson C. Smith University Athletics.

Salute to every award recipient, every teammate, every late night, and every sacrifice. This is what greatness looks like.