Learn How Communication Patterns Connect To Mental Health At Central Piedmont
How we communicate affects how we process emotions, manage stress and support our mental health. Learning healthy communication skills can improve relationships in and out of the classroom.
The details
- What: An interactive session on communication and mental health
- Activities: Guided activities, light refreshments and a short presentation
- Where: Overcash Center, Room 220
The speakers
- Jerry Dye Jr., M.A., instructor
- LaKeysha Sawyer, LCSWA, student counselor
What you’ll learn
- Healthy ways to express emotions through communication
- How communication patterns connect to mental health
- Practical tools you can use in daily life
Seats are limited, so sign up today to reserve your spot.