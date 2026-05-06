Learn How Communication Patterns Connect To Mental Health At Central Piedmont

How we communicate affects how we process emotions, manage stress and support our mental health. Learning healthy communication skills can improve relationships in and out of the classroom.

The details

What: An interactive session on communication and mental health

Activities: Guided activities, light refreshments and a short presentation

Guided activities, light refreshments and a short presentation Where: Overcash Center, Room 220

The speakers

Jerry Dye Jr., M.A., instructor

LaKeysha Sawyer, LCSWA, student counselor

What you’ll learn

Healthy ways to express emotions through communication

How communication patterns connect to mental health

Practical tools you can use in daily life

Seats are limited, so sign up today to reserve your spot.

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