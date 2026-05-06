Great Expectations for Charlotte’s Levine Scholars Class Of 2030

UNC Charlotte’s Levine Scholars Program has selected 22 exceptional young leaders from across the United States for the 17th class of the University’s most competitive academic scholarship. The scholars will join UNC Charlotte in fall 2026.

The University’s premier merit-based scholarship is valued at approximately $129,000 per North Carolina student and $192,000 for each student from other states. The award covers full tuition, housing, meals, mandatory fees and provides a stipend for books and summer experiences. Scholars are also provided additional funding to support civic engagement opportunities and professional development. The Leon Levine Foundation renewed its commitment to the program through a gift of $24.9 million to the University in 2025.

“We are pleased to welcome the newest class of Levine Scholars to Niner Nation,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “With alumni having a lasting impact around the region and around the world, our Levine Scholars are shining examples of what makes UNC Charlotte such an amazing place to be. We are expecting great things from the Levine Class of 2030 in the future.”

Levine Scholars are selected through a rigorous nomination and interview process, including an in-person finalist program, where invited students and their families tour campus and meet current scholars, program staff and alumni as well as members of the faculty and University leadership. The Levine Scholars Program prioritizes the following characteristics for selection: academic excellence and curiosity, ethical leadership and a demonstrated record of community service. This year’s selection processes included nearly 3,000 scholarship nominations and 1,260 completed applications. Selected scholars come from nine different states and 10 counties across North Carolina.

“This year’s incoming class of Levine Scholars are particularly impressive,” notes Dr. Heather Smith, the program’s faculty director. “They are deeply engaged in their local and school communities through sustained service and purposeful leadership. LSP staff, scholars and alumni are excited to introduce our newest cohort to the program’s many traditions, the university’s boundless opportunities and Charlotte’s thriving urban culture.”

The Levine Scholars for the class of 2030 from North Carolina are:

Jackson Bridgers, Elizabethtown, East Bladen High School; Maritsa Gonzalez, Roxboro, Person High School; Andrew Khariouk, Waxhaw, Cuthbertson High School; Adheem Kider, Apex, Wake Young Men’s Leadership Academy; Ozmar Martinez, Asheboro, Asheboro High School; Everett Michalski, Concord, West Cabarrus High School; Gauri Murali, Cary, Green Hope High School; Elijah Ninyeh, Gastonia, Forestview High School; Lillian Oshnock, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs High School; Gabriella Primus, High Point, William Penn-Griffin School for the Arts; Lailaa Ramsey, Asheville, Buncombe County Schools Virtual Academy; Ronit Sanyal, Monroe, Weddington High School; Gabriella Savaia, Columbus, Polk County High School.

The class of 2030 recipients from out-of-state are:

Cole Anstett, Williamsville, New York, Williamsville East High School; Johnae Bedolla, Reedley, California, Reedley Middle College High School; Eliza Freundel, Nanjemoy, Maryland, Henry E. Lackey High School; Benjamin Green, West Memphis, Arizona, Collegiate School of Memphis; Magdalena Johnson, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Science Leadership Academy; Ally Leduc, South Burlington, Vermont, South Burlington High School; Colette Myers, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School; Anna Shaw, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Chattanooga School for Arts and Sciences; Bonnee Song, Baldwin Park, California, San Gabriel High School.

Established in 2009, the Levine Scholars Program was created to recruit extraordinary high school students based on scholarship, ethical leadership and civic engagement. With this new investment, The Leon Levine Foundation maintains its distinction as UNC Charlotte’s largest cumulative donor, having contributed nearly $53 million to the University to date.

Leon Levine founded Family Dollar Stores Inc. and retired as chairman and CEO in 2003. Today, The Leon Levine Foundation advances his philanthropic vision, with his wife, Sandra Levine, serving on the board and supporting its work across the Charlotte region and the Carolinas. Leon Levine died in April 2023, leaving a lasting legacy of generosity, service and leadership for scholars to follow.

“The Levine Scholars program is distinguished by the incredible impact its students have on the world around them,” Tom Lawrence, president and CEO of The Leon Levine Foundation, said. “This incoming class brings exceptional promise, and we look forward to seeing how the scholars expand the high traditions of leadership, innovation and community engagement set by the scholars who came before them.”

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