In a celebration of achievement and service, UNC Charlotte honored three distinguished faculty members and The Thomas L. Reynolds Center for Graduate Life & Learning during the Spring Faculty Awards ceremony Tuesday, April 28.

Mark M. D’Amico received the Harshini V. de Silva Graduate Mentor Award; Alicia Dahl was named the recipient of the Bonnie E. Cone Early-Career Professorship in Teaching; and Martha Kropf earned the Bonnie E. Cone Professorship for Civic Engagement. The Reynolds Center was recognized with the Provost’s Award for Excellence in Student Success.

Sejal Parikh Foxx ’08, professor and chair of the Department of Counseling in the Cato College of Education and recipient of the 2025 Harshini V. de Silva Award, was also recognized, as she was unable to attend last year’s ceremony.

“Our faculty and staff drive the success of this University, and the individuals recognized this year embody that impact in extraordinary ways,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Through their scholarship, mentorship and community engagement, they are shaping the next generation of leaders and advancing UNC Charlotte’s mission as a world‑class research institution.”

Harshini V. de Silva Graduate Mentor Award

Mark M. D’Amico, professor of higher education in the Cato College of Education, has built a mentoring legacy that is both far‑reaching and deeply personal. He has served on 70 dissertation committees, chaired or co-chaired 26 dissertations, and co‑authored 28 publications with 26 current and former graduate students whose careers now span faculty roles, vice presidencies, system-level leadership and national policy work.

Since joining the University in 2009, D’Amico has distinguished himself as a nationally recognized scholar in community college research, transfer and workforce education. He has authored more than 50 peer‑reviewed articles, 13 book chapters and more than 50 research and policy reports, and secured more than $12 million in external grant funding that has directly supported graduate assistantships and student research opportunities.

“Dr. D’Amico possesses an exceptional capacity to build rapport with students, provide personalized and timely support, and hold students accountable while remaining deeply invested in their long‑term success,” said a colleague. “His mentorship does not end at graduation — it evolves into collaboration and collegial partnership.”

The Harshini V. de Silva Graduate Mentor Award honors its namesake, an exceptional teacher, scholar and researcher, and devoted servant of her profession and community. The award is given annually to the faculty member whose commitment to students, research and scholarly inquiry most closely exemplifies the spirit of de Silva.

Bonnie E. Cone Early-Career Professorship in Teaching

Alicia Dahl, associate professor of epidemiology and community health in the College of Health and Human Services, has made a profound impact early in her academic career through innovative, student‑centered pedagogy and significant curricular leadership in public health. Since joining UNC Charlotte in 2018, she has created inclusive, inquiry‑driven learning environments, led revisions to the Master of Public Health curriculum and launched the college’s Public Health and Health Systems Management Honors Program.

Her work extends beyond the classroom through co‑leadership of the Charlotte Maternal and Child Health Workgroup and mentorship of students conducting research on women’s health and health disparities. She also co‑developed a professional development program that has trained more than 100 students, faculty and staff in accelerated research writing and science communication.

“Dr. Dahl bridges classroom learning with community engagement: Students implement social marketing campaigns, collaborate with community partners and practice lay dissemination of science — experiences that deepen applied learning and civic commitment,” said Yvette Huet, dean of the College of Health and Human Services.

The Bonnie E. Cone Early-Career Professorship in Teaching, established in 2006, is awarded annually to a faculty member who has been awarded tenure within the past three years. The appointment is for a three‑year term.

Bonnie E. Cone Professorship for Civic Engagement

Martha Kropf, professor of political science and public administration in the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences, has become a driving force in advancing the University’s community‑engagement mission. Since joining UNC Charlotte in 2006, she has partnered with local, state and national election officials, producing data that has improved voter outreach, polling place operations and election infrastructure. Her work has shaped statewide modernization efforts, informed national task forces and provided hands-on learning experiences that prepare students to contribute meaningfully to election administration.

A nationally recognized leader in election science, Kropf has authored or co‑authored three books, numerous scholarly publications and secured more than $435,000 in research funding. Following Hurricane Helene, she helped assemble a multi‑university research team to deploy exit‑polling operations during the 2024 elections, enabling students to collect critical data on voter access, storm‑related challenges and confidence in election integrity.

“Dr. Kropf shows students how teaching and community engagement can work together to deepen understanding of democratic participation,” said Alyssa Smith, a senior political science major. “All of her classes provided meaningful opportunities to apply what we learned while engaging directly with the community around us.”

The Bonnie E. Cone Professorship for Civic Engagement, established in 2017, is awarded annually to a tenured faculty member whose teaching or research embodies the University’s commitment to civic involvement and whose work strengthens UNC Charlotte’s relationship with the broader community.

Provost’s Award for Excellence in Student Success

The Thomas L. Reynolds Center for Graduate Life & Learning has become a cornerstone of graduate education at UNC Charlotte, distinguished by sustained excellence, innovation and measurable impact. Through an integrated model of academic, professional and personal support — including credit‑bearing professional development, graduate‑level writing courses, individualized writing and grant support, and signature initiatives such as Accelerate to Industry — the Center advances student persistence, career readiness and overall well‑being while strengthening employer partnerships.

A hallmark of the Center’s work is its commitment to community and belonging, beginning with tailored onboarding for doctoral, master’s, early‑entry, online and international students. Its Graduate Life Ambassador Program doubled participation in a single year, boosting event attendance by roughly 30 percent. Strategic investments in doctoral success have reinforced the University’s momentum as a leading research institution. With its coaching model, ambassador network, segmented communications and data‑driven reporting, the Center offers a scalable framework for institutions seeking to elevate graduate student success.

“The impact of the Center is unmistakable,” said Patrick Madsen, associate dean for advising and experiential learning and executive director of the Career Center. “Student traffic to its events and services has increased substantially, the quality of programming consistently exceeds expectations and the Center has become a benchmark for innovation and excellence that other units aspire to match.”

The Provost’s Award for Excellence in Student Success is granted annually to an individual, advising center, academic department, program or unit in recognition of an outstanding commitment to student success. The award recognizes sustained efforts that help students achieve their educational and lifelong learning goals.

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