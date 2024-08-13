Charlotte Board Names Bernadette Donovan-Merkert Founding Dean

Bernadette Donovan-Merkert has been named the founding dean of the College of Science after serving in the role for more than a year as interim. Her appointment, approved by the UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees, is effective Aug. 15.

“Bernadette has spent her career at Charlotte supporting our students, leading faculty, promoting innovative research and nurturing the growth of our programs in the STEM fields,” said Jennifer Troyer, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “She is strategically developing the College of Science to align our teaching, community outreach and exemplary research, which is building a talent pipeline serving the Charlotte region and beyond.”

Prior to serving as interim dean, Donovan-Merkert led the Department of Chemistry as chair for more than 18 years. As chair she was integral in the design and development of the Nanoscale Science Ph.D. program and served as the program director.

“I am thrilled to continue this important work building the College of Science with the collaboration of great leaders and our dynamic faculty,” said Donovan-Merkert. “Science is at the heart of developing an inquisitive, scientifically literate society. We are well positioned as an incubator of innovative teaching and cutting-edge research to support our students, drive discovery and advance partnerships through our community.”

Donovan-Merkert’s research focuses on electrochemically induced reactions of organometallic complexes. She has held leadership positions in professional organizations and was a long-time advocate for construction of the science building that opened in 2021. She was named a fellow of the American Chemical Society; was a finalist for the University’s highest teaching award, the Bank of America Award for Teaching Excellence; and received the Harshini V. de Silva Graduate Mentor Award, among many internal and external honors.

Donovan-Merkert earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Duke University and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Vermont. She held postdoctoral research associate positions at Dartmouth College and the University of Texas at Austin prior to her appointment as assistant professor of chemistry at UNC Charlotte in 1992. She was promoted to associate professor in 1998 and to the rank of professor in 2003.

MORE >>>