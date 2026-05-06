Under Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber — Campaign Contributions Exceed Expectations And The University Research Profile Elevates

Below is a summary of the impressive report that Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber shared with the UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees April 29.

Chancellor’s Report

Chancellor Sharon Gaber shared updates aligned to five focus areas.

Campus Celebrations and News

Student success and institutional excellence: UNC Charlotte will confer nearly 5,800 degrees this spring. Additionally, the University recently bestowed a series of faculty, staff and alumni honors that reflect the University’s growing talent and impact.

this spring. Additionally, the University recently bestowed a series of faculty, staff and alumni honors that reflect the University’s growing talent and impact. Anchoring major international event: The University will serve as a primary venue for the 2027 Military World Games, hosting approximately 76% of Charlotte-based activities and positioning campus as the central hub for athletes and operations.

Fundraising Efforts

Campaign momentum surpasses $400 million: “ For the Love of Charlotte ” continues to exceed expectations, driven by major naming gifts and strong donor engagement across the University.

” continues to exceed expectations, driven by major naming gifts and strong donor engagement across the University. Record-setting giving reflects broad support: Niner Nation Gives raised more than $5.3 million from over 7,600 gifts, marking the most successful campaign in its history, alongside continued momentum from signature events such as the Let Me Play Luncheon.

Research News

Research partnerships and advocacy expand institutional impact: Engagement with federal and state leaders, including campus visits, elected officials briefings and meetings in Washington, D.C., continues to elevate UNC Charlotte’s research profile and advance priorities such as the NSF Engines proposal.

Legislative Update

Enrollment funding remains top system priority: As the General Assembly session begins, the UNC System’s legislative focus centers on enrollment funding, with cautious optimism around budget passage.

Reputation Building

Graduate rankings reinforce national momentum: Thirty-one UNC Charlotte graduate programs are now ranked in the U.S. News Top 100, reflecting continued progress in academic reputation.

reflecting continued progress in academic reputation. Project 50/30 accelerates path to Top 50 public status: In partnership with Red Ventures, the initiative focuses on increasing applications, improving student success and strengthening data-driven recruitment and marketing efforts.

Affordability pressures highlight funding challenges: While tuition has remained flat over the last decade, inflation has reduced its purchasing power by approximately 25%, underscoring the gap between revenue and the cost of delivering a high-quality education.

Brand Elevation on a National and International Stage

Motorsports partnership “drives” enrollment impact: UNC Charlotte’s continued collaboration with motorsports alumnus Layne Riggs has generated more than one million impressions through national exposure, with a targeted enrollment campaign for Motorsports Engineering producing over six million impressions and contributing to student interest and recruitment.

Unique global reach: A first-of-its-kind collaboration with Arsenal FC provided School of Data Science students the opportunity to work directly with the club’s analytics team and present their work in London, elevating both the University’s global reputation and hands-on learning opportunities.

“Smellvis”draws attention to rare research: UNC Charlotte is one of only a few dozen U.S. institutions to maintain Titan Arum specimens. The recent bloom of “Smellvis,” a rare, short-lived event known for its striking size and distinctive, unpleasant odor, highlights the University’s role in conservation, research and community engagement.

Strategic Plan

Chancellor Gaber also presented “The Charlotte Difference: A Plan for National Distinction, 2026–2031,” the University’s refreshed strategic plan for board approval.

Among the highlights of the new plan that were shared were:

Refresh builds on momentum with a focused roadmap: The plan reflects progress under “Shaping What’s Next,” including achieving R1 designation ahead of schedule, and is informed by input from nearly 3,300 stakeholders, advancing four priorities: student success, research growth, regional impact and national distinction.

Student success strategy emphasizes access and outcomes: Goals include expanding internship access (target 80%), improving retention and graduation rates and growing online and graduate programs aligned with workforce and AI-driven skills.

Research and regional impact positioned for growth: Investments in talent, infrastructure and partnerships will expand research capacity while strengthening economic development, workforce pipelines and community impact across North Carolina and beyond.

Top 50 ambition drives institutional alignment: Strategic growth in programs, research and philanthropy supports the goal of becoming a Top 50 public university.

Clear metrics establish accountability for progress: Targets include 35,000 enrollment, 74% six-year graduation rate, $102 million in research expenditures and $125 million in annual fundraising, alongside expanded measures for internships, online growth and alumni engagement.

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