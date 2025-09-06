Charlotte Fraternity/Sorority Influencers Presented Prestigious 2025 AFA Awards

The Association of Fraternity/Sorority Advisors recognized Kevin Bailey, vice chancellor for student affairs, and Michelle Guobadia, director for fraternity and sorority life, with two of its annual awards.

Bailey received the Dr. Kent L. Gardner Award, presented to a senior college/university administrator who has demonstrated a continued commitment to the advancement of fraternities and sororities. As former director of curriculum for Kappa Alpha Psi’s Undergraduate Leadership Institute, Bailey helped shape 1,200-plus fellows from more than 150 chapters nationwide.

Guobadia was presented the Dr. Robert H. Shaffer Award, given annually to an individual in the field of higher education who has demonstrated a long-term commitment to fraternities and sororities. She has directed Greek life at UNC Charlotte since 2008, guiding the University’s over 43 fraternities and sororities.

Bailey, Guobadia and other award recipients will be honored formally during AFA’s Awards and Recognition Week beginning Monday, Sept. 29, and will receive their awards during the association’s annual meeting Dec. 8-11 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UNC Charlotte’s Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life seeks to enhance the academic standard, leadership potential, fraternal affinity and civic responsibility of students to develop comprehensive leaders.

The office advises 39 organizations, each governed by one of five councils. Independent Greek Council oversees four special interest fraternities and sororities; Interfraternity Council governs 12 men’s organizations; Diversified Greek Council is home to nine multicultural fraternities and sororities; National Panhellenic Council supports nine historically Black-American fraternities and sororities; and Panhellenic Association governs seven sororities.

