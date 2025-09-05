Charlotte Men’s Golf Opens 2025-2026 Season On Sep 5

Charlotte’s Men’s Golf is set to open the 2025-2026 season on Friday (Sept. 5th) with round one of the Visit Knoxville Collegiate.

The event, now in its third year of existence, is played at the par 70, 7,201-yard Tennessee National Golf Club. The Greg Norman-designed course, situated along the Tennessee River, offers a long and challenging layout.

ROSTER OUTLOOK

Off the heels of winning the American Conference championship, Charlotte is ready to compete in its 49th season in program history. Ryan Cabbage enters his 15th season leading the program, alongside first-year assistant coach Cody Carroll , who joins Charlotte after spending the 2024-25 season with LSU.

Charlotte returns the majority of last season’s roster while adding two new players to the roster. Lake Willaims comes from Greenville, NC, a graduate of J.H. Rose High School, is a 2024 3A East Regional Champ (64) and a 2022 3A Team State Champion. He recorded four Carolina Golf Association (CGA) top 10 finishes last season and was ranked 58th in the 2025 class.

Chase Cline is a transfer from Western Carolina where he led the team last year with a scoring average of 72.8 including a second-place finish at the Los Vaqueros Intercollegiate. Cline was also a Southern Conference Freshman Team selection.

This weekend, Cline joins four starters from the 2025 NCAA Bremerton Regional team. Senior Justin Matthews is coming off his best season with three top ten individual finishes including a tie for first place at the Gators Invitational and a third-place finish at the Wyoming Desert Invitational, helping the Niners win the title. He had a scoring average of 71.30 for the 2024-2025 season ranking fourth all-time.

Seb Cave led the team with his impressive scoring average of 70.67 which set the new program record. Cave also had six top 15 finishes including third place at the conference tournament to force a playoff where the 49ers would eventually win the title. Daniel Boone, Jr. is another notable returnee as he was named to the American All-Conference Team alongside Matthews and Cave.

