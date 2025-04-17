Central Piedmont Baking & Pastry Arts Cake Design Showcase April 28

Join Central Piedmont Community College for a sweet celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and cake at the Baking & Pastry Arts Cake Design Showcase.

Talented Central Piedmont students have poured their hearts into designing and creating three-tier celebration cakes, and now it’s time to show them some love, snap some photos, and enjoy a slice of the fun.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, April 28

Location: Harris Campus, Student Life Center

Cake Presentation: 10 a.m.

Tasting & Celebration: 11 a.m.– Noon

Whether you’re a student, faculty member, or just a fan of cake and creativity, your support means everything. Bring a friend and join in cheering on the student bakers for their hard work and artistic flair.

Yes, there will be cake!

MORE >>>