Central Piedmont Baking & Pastry Arts Cake Design Showcase April 28
Join Central Piedmont Community College for a sweet celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and cake at the Baking & Pastry Arts Cake Design Showcase.
Talented Central Piedmont students have poured their hearts into designing and creating three-tier celebration cakes, and now it’s time to show them some love, snap some photos, and enjoy a slice of the fun.
Event Details:
Date: Monday, April 28
Location: Harris Campus, Student Life Center
Cake Presentation: 10 a.m.
Tasting & Celebration: 11 a.m.– Noon
Whether you’re a student, faculty member, or just a fan of cake and creativity, your support means everything. Bring a friend and join in cheering on the student bakers for their hard work and artistic flair.
Yes, there will be cake!