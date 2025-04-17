Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber And Charlotte Leaders Honor Loyal Donors At Bonnie E. Cone Society Luncheon

UNC Charlotte leaders expressed their appreciation to the 250-plus dedicated donors who attended the annual Bonnie E. Cone Society Luncheon, held April 3, at the Popp Martin Student Union.



“With the steady support of you, our most loyal donors, we can continue to do great things for our students and alumni, as well as our city, state and world,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Thank you for the important role that you play in ensuring UNC Charlotte’s future is even brighter than its past.”

Cone Society members are alumni, faculty, staff and friends of the University who have made a planned gift to Charlotte through a will, trust, annuity or other commitments. The luncheon also acknowledges members of the Gold Circle of the 1946 Society, those who have donated to the University for more than 15 consecutive years. Their gifts support scholarships, research, endowed faculty chairs and other University priorities.

Cato College of Education Dean Malcolm Butler, speaking at the event, discussed his personal journey and how donor support leads to student success.



“As dean, I have the honor of helping students, faculty, staff and partners move from potential to impact,” he said. “Together, we are building something bigger than ourselves. We’re building a community of educators, leaders and lifelong learners who will go out and change lives — many of which we’ll never even see. And to me, that’s the beauty of this work. It’s the ripple effect. It’s the butterfly effect. The quiet, powerful legacy of believing in people.”



Butler also detailed how the Mebane Foundation’s $23 million investment in the University has transformed early literacy education through the creation of the Mebane Early Literacy Center at UNC Charlotte.



“It is helping us prepare world-class teachers, expand our summer reading camps and provide year-round literacy tutoring for students in our local schools and our laboratory school, Niner University Elementary,” he said.



In the fall, UNC Charlotte officially launched For the Love of Charlotte, its largest and most ambitious fundraising campaign in history. The campaign has already secured more than half of its $500 million goal.

Beth Crigler, vice chancellor of the Division of University Advancement, emphasized the role of planned and sustained giving in UNC Charlotte’s capital campaign.



“Thank you for your belief in what we’re building,” Crigler said. “Thank you for your trust. And thank you for your love — for this University, and for what it stands for.”

