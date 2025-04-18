U.S. News & World Report Ranks The Charlotte MBA #1 In North Carolina

The Charlotte MBA, delivered by the Belk College of Business, continues as the No. 1 part-time MBA among North Carolina’s public universities in the newly released 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate Schools rankings. Ranked No. 31 among public universities nationwide and No. 49 (tie) among all 241 programs evaluated, the Charlotte MBA is in the top 20% nationwide.

Charlotte MBA offerings also include the globally focused Dual MBA Program with EGADE Business School in Monterrey, Mexico, and the fully online MBA, which launched in August 2022.

“Our nationally-recognized MBA program continues to grow and transform in ways designed to meet the needs of the vibrant business landscape in Charlotte ,” said MBA Program Director Janaki Gooty. “Whether someone is just beginning their career journey or is looking to advance to their next stage, we offer the opportunity to specialize in cutting-edge concentrations.”

Along with other highly regarded graduate programs provided by the Belk College, the MBA’s excellence is an example of the college’s growing national stature as a leading R1 business school.

“The Belk College of Business, through our MBA and other graduate programs, is unmatched in our ability to anticipate the needs of the region’s business community, particularly for talent and research that solves business problems,” said Associate Dean for Graduate Programs Ethan Chiang, who also is chair of the Department of Finance. “Our programs are led by faculty who bring research prowess and industry expertise and a strong commitment to collaboration with the business community.”

The University’s rankings follow Charlotte’s designation this spring as a Carnegie R1 research university — the highest classification for research activity — placing the University among the top 4% of research institutions nationwide.

As of Fall 2024, UNC Charlotte enrolled more than 6,200 graduate students across 150+ master’s, doctoral, and graduate certificate programs. With record-breaking enrollment and its new R1 classification, the University is further solidifying its place among the nation’s most respected public research institutions.

