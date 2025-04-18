Charlotte Leadership Training Is Analogous To A Corporate Leadership Development Program

Recently, Evan Vasquez, a mechanical engineering sophomore, joined his fellow students in class, which was intensely focused and mentally demanding.

However, that might be where the similarities to other classes end. This particular session lasted the entire weekend, was off campus and provided zero course credit. During the extensive offsite, Vasquez and 27 classmates were guided by industry professionals as they focused on morals, ethics and values.

This session plus three more similar off sites, many challenging classes, hands-on projects and a capstone make up the intensive two-year program, Leadership Academy. Through an application process, sophomores and juniors in the William States Lee College of Engineering may be admitted to the exclusive course.

“So excited that I can be a part of this great opportunity,” said Vasquez of his experience in the weekend session and the overall Leadership Academy. “I can’t wait to utilize the invaluable skills that we’ve learned here in my future going forward.”

During the course, participants study the concepts of trust, conflicting value propositions and the resulting ethical implications, providing a keener perspective to professional relationships. And by completing the DiSC Assessment, a professional behavior assessment tool, students learn to better analyze their own and others’ choices. After completing the program, the students receive no course credit but have an extra tool in their toolbelt as they prepare for a career.

Sid Alvis, director of the Leadership Academy, explained that the rigorous program is designed to provide leadership training comparable to corporate leadership development programs. These skills emphasize communication, trust-building and collaboration, preparing participants for professional environments.

“These future leaders are taking that extra, revealing step of analyzing themselves so they can more professionally and effectively lead others,” said Alvis. “The fact that they earn no credit hours here indicates these students enter the program purely for its added value. I congratulate them for challenging themselves to do the hard work now during their college years before entering the workplace.”

Each year, approximately 30 students are admitted to the William States Lee College of Engineering Leadership Academy in one of two overlapping cohorts. Graduates emerge as engineers who are not only technically skilled, but also ethics-centered communicators, making them valuable contributors to their future organizations. The Academy is supported by contributions from corporations and alumni, who participate as facilitators, donors, and benefactors, ensuring the program remains free of charge to students.

