Queens University 2025 Graduate Hooding Ceremony May 1

Thursday, May 1, 2025 6pm to 7pm

Sandra Levine Theatre

2319 Wellesley Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207

Join in at the Sandra Levine Theatre on Thursday, May 1st, to celebrate the soon-to-be master’s graduates at the 2025 Graduate Hooding Ceremony. Friends, family, faculty, staff, and nonparticipating students are welcome and encouraged to attend as guests.

The Hooding Ceremony is a unique opportunity to recognize the accomplishments of Royals graduating with a master’s degree; the placing of the hood signifies a student’s mastery of their academic field. This event is intended to complement – not replace – participation in Queens’ Commencement.

Imminent master’s graduates with questions or concerns should reach out to Hannah Fitch at [email protected].

MORE >>>