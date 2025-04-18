Central Piedmont Students Apply STEM To Solve Real-World Problems

You’re invited to support Central Piedmont students as they present innovative solutions to real-world issues affecting our campus and community.

Over the past five weeks, students have been hard at work developing proposals using the power of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) to address challenges they’re passionate about.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, April 25

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Central Campus, North Classroom Building, Auditorium Room 1123

Why Attend?

See how students apply STEM to solve real problems

Celebrate their teamwork, research, and presentation skills

Get inspired by the next generation of change-makers!

Cheer on Central Piedmont students as they show how STEM can make a real impact!

