Charlotte Student Employee Lexue Zhao’s Pursuit Of Excellence Sets Her Apart

With more than 31,000 students enrolled at UNC Charlotte, many gain valuable experiences and opportunities through student employment. However, few students take distinct ownership and pride in their work like Lexue Zhao, earning her the 2025 Student Employee of the Year Award.



“Student workers are the backbone of our institution,” said Deidra Harris-Lumpkins, associate vice chancellor for human resources addressing the nominees. “Their contributions, whether big or small, have helped us achieve our goals and create a supportive environment for all. Their commitment to excellence is inspiring and we are incredibly proud of their achievements.”



A senior business administration and management major, Zhao began her tenure with the student centers department operations team in fall 2022 as a loading dock attendant. The position carried a great deal of responsibility, as it managed all traffic inbound and outbound of the Popp Martin Student Union loading dock area.



“Lexue is observant, dedicated and deeply committed to her growth and development,” said Arin Patterson, senior associate director of the Popp Martin Student Union. “Her ability to analyze complex situations, adapt to challenges and pursue excellence with unwavering focus sets her apart.”



Zhao’s exceptional performance, reliability, teamwork and innovative thinking, along with her unrelenting desire to grow and improve, have influenced her increased level of responsibility over the years. In January, she was promoted to loading dock team lead and in a short period of time has developed numerous invaluable resources for her team including email templates, tracking systems, delivery procedures, check-out and reservation forms, training checklists, organization tools and meeting presentations.



“Lexue takes initiative without hesitation and consistently goes above and beyond to create and implement her own procedures,” said Maddie Martin, assistant director, student experience and staff development. “Everything she does is to the highest standard and always with the goal of supporting and uplifting her team. These attributes made her known as a leader within her team well before she was promoted into a formal leadership position.”

“I’m honored to be recognized as the Student Employee of the Year,” said Zhao. “This recognition motivates me to continue working hard, support those around me and make a positive impact wherever I go. I’m thankful to be part of a team that has helped me grow both professionally and personally.”

