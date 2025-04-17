Start Planning For International Education Week At Central Piedmont

International Education Week (IEW) at Central Piedmont Community College is set for November 17–21, and now’s the perfect time to start planning how you’ll be part of this global celebration!

IEW is a nationwide initiative that highlights the power of international education, cultural exchange, and global learning. Colleges and universities in more than 100 countries participate with engaging events, class projects, performances, discussions, and more.

Ways to Get Involved:

Plan a globally focused class activity

Host a cross-cultural event with your club or department

Launch a new international initiative on campus

Upcoming Info Session:

Virtual Drop-In Meeting

April 23

3–4 p.m.

Teams Meeting Link

Stop by to share ideas and ask questions!

Interested in collaborating or need help shaping your idea?

Contact Alisson Garcia at [email protected]

Come together to celebrate cultures, explore new perspectives, and go global at Central Piedmont.

