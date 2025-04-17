Charlotte Softball Prepares to Host UTSA for Conference Series

After a midweek match-up with No. 19 Duke on Tuesday, the Niners have a quick turnaround hosting the UTSA Roadrunners for a three-game conference series set to begin Thursday evening in Charlotte.

Game One:

Thursday, April 17

The Sue // Charlotte, N.C.

6:00 p.m. EDT

ESPN+

Live Stats Link

Game Two:

Friday, April 18

The Sue // Charlotte, N.C.

6:00 p.m. EDT

ESPN+

Live Stats Link

Game Three:

Saturday, April 19

The Sue // Charlotte, N.C.

12:00 p.m. EDT

ESPN+

Live Stats Link

LAST TIME OUT

Charlotte is most recently coming off a midweek matchup with No. 19 Duke, in which the Niners fell 14-2 in five innings.

The night began with Charlotte honoring those who have been affected by cancer, by hosting their annual NFCA Strikeout Cancer game. The Niners wore pink socks and held up cards recognizing who they play for in a short ceremony before the game.

Duke scored first and scored quickly when Aminah Verga blasted a two-run shot to left field to quickly put the Blue Devils up 2-0. Duke scored five more runs in the next three innings to go up 7-0 by the middle of the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Niners put together a little rally after London Dirks and Jenna Lord managed to get on base and in scoring position. Jaylah Jarrell batted Dirks and Lord in with an RBI hit to get the Niners on the board, 7-2.

Duke managed to get the two runs back, plus five more, scoring seven runs in the fifth by taking advantage of three Charlotte errors in the inning.

Aubrey Yarnall got the start for the Niners pitching an inning and two-thirds before getting replaced by Brooke Bowling. Bowling pitched two and two-thirds innings, and Lilian Berry closed out the remainder of the game going 0.2 innings.

