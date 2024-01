Central Piedmont Career Services Open House Offering Student Help Jan 23

Need help choosing your program or study or applying for jobs? Central Piedmont Community College Career Services is available to help. Join in the Career Center Open House on Tuesday, January 23, 10am-1pm, in Central High 206. Pizza will be provided.

Need help before then? The Career Center will be open for drop-in appointments Monday through Friday, 10am-1pm. The new Career Center is located on Central Campus in Central High 206. You can also make Career Services appointments with Career Counselors at all campuses or virtually on Handshake (https://cpcc.joinhandshake.com/).

