UNC Charlotte Ranks #5 Worldwide In Family Business Research

Family businesses are the most prevalent form of business around the world. Published annually, the Texas State University Family Business Research Productivity Ranking provides insight into the universities and scholars at the forefront of family business research.

The annual assessment provides insight into the universities and scholars at the forefront of family business research. Rankings are based on the collective number of articles published during the most recent five-year period (2018-2022) in the three top academic journals that exclusively publish family business research.

These journals, which serve as the field’s reference point, are listed below in order of their most recent five-year impact factor.

Family Business Review (FBR; 5-Year Impact Factor: 10.5)

Journal of Family Business Strategy (JFBS; 5-Year Impact Factor: 7.7)

Journal of Family Business Management (JFBM; 5-Year Impact Factor: 2.9)

“This latest ranking showcases the impact of research by our faculty, who are leaders in advancing business knowledge in the Charlotte region and globally,” Belk College Interim Dean Dolly King said. “Family businesses drive economic growth and economic mobility and offer important lessons for other organizations. Research that is use-inspired is crucial to family businesses’ success.”

