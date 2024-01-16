Nicole Shaver Exhibition At Charlotte’s Lambla Gallery Jan 16

Milwaukee-based artist Nicole Shaver’s latest exhibition, “Erratic Accretion,” serves as a captivating exploration at the crossroads of art and science, with a particular focus on geology. Shaver’s fascination with the intricate interplay between these realms takes center stage, unveiling a visual journey that unearths the profound connections between art, science, and localized geological heritage.

At the heart of this exhibition lies UNC Charlotte’s concealed geology collection, a hidden treasure analogous to the Earth’s concealed core material—a metaphorical backbone shaping our universe, hidden from the public eye. “Erratic Accretion” becomes a lens through which viewers embark on a dynamic fusion of artistic elements, masterfully employing India ink drawings, redacted field guides, collaged textbooks, and altered photographs. These components collectively form a critical perspective, scrutinizing the dissemination of information and its impact on shaping our perceptions of truth.

The inclusion of UNC Charlotte’s geology collection is not merely a display of hidden artifacts; rather, it is a deliberate effort to shed light on the influence of trusted materials and sources. Shaver’s exhibition invites participants to engage in a broader discourse, encouraging a reconsideration of the authority that defines truth. Implicitly advocating for a more inclusive and open approach to knowledge dissemination, the exhibition prompts reflection on who holds the power to shape our collective understanding of science and the Earth’s history.

Shaver herself articulates the underlying philosophy of her artistic practice, inviting viewers into a dialogue between the past and present, the natural and human-made. Through the manipulation and rearrangement of materials, she brings forth the inherent beauty within the seemingly mundane, creating visual assemblages that serve as a representation of the transformative power of time, erosion, and human intervention.

“Erratic Accretion” stands not only as an exhibition but as a call to question prevailing notions of authority and truth, advocating for a more inclusive narrative that transcends the conventional boundaries of art, science, and the preservation of knowledge. In this intersection, Shaver’s work becomes a testament to the ever-evolving dialogue between humanity and the profound mysteries of the Earth.

Erratic Accretion

January 16 – March 15, 2024

Reception: March 14, 5:30-7:30pm

