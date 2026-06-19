Central Piedmont Casting Call For Students July 6-9

Students are wanted to appear as an extra in one of Central Piedmont’s upcoming marketing videos. This is a fantastic opportunity to experience a professional film set — and have some fun while you’re at it.

Filming dates: July 6-9

Who Central Piedmont is looking for:

Current Central Piedmont students

Theater students or aspiring actors

Anyone with an interest in film and photography

Perks: All selected participants will receive a $25 Amazon gift card for their time.

What’s required:

Central Piedmont will review all submissions and select participants based on scheduling and production needs.

Arrive on time for your assigned call time and location

Bring 2–3 shirt options to wear on set

Be available for a 2–3 hour time slot, depending on your scene

To express interest or ask questions, please email the Marketing team directly with the following:

Your program of study

A cell phone number

Availability the week of July 6-9

A few recent selfies or headshots

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