Central Piedmont Casting Call For Students July 6-9
Students are wanted to appear as an extra in one of Central Piedmont’s upcoming marketing videos. This is a fantastic opportunity to experience a professional film set — and have some fun while you’re at it.
Filming dates: July 6-9
Who Central Piedmont is looking for:
- Current Central Piedmont students
- Theater students or aspiring actors
- Anyone with an interest in film and photography
Perks: All selected participants will receive a $25 Amazon gift card for their time.
What’s required:
- Central Piedmont will review all submissions and select participants based on scheduling and production needs.
- Arrive on time for your assigned call time and location
- Bring 2–3 shirt options to wear on set
- Be available for a 2–3 hour time slot, depending on your scene
To express interest or ask questions, please email the Marketing team directly with the following:
- Your program of study
- A cell phone number
- Availability the week of July 6-9
- A few recent selfies or headshots