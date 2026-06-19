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Central Piedmont Casting Call For Students July 6-9

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Students are wanted to appear as an extra in one of Central Piedmont’s upcoming marketing videos. This is a fantastic opportunity to experience a professional film set — and have some fun while you’re at it.

Filming dates: July 6-9

Who Central Piedmont is looking for:

  • Current Central Piedmont students
  • Theater students or aspiring actors
  • Anyone with an interest in film and photography

Perks: All selected participants will receive a $25 Amazon gift card for their time.

What’s required:

  • Central Piedmont will review all submissions and select participants based on scheduling and production needs.
  • Arrive on time for your assigned call time and location
  • Bring 2–3 shirt options to wear on set
  • Be available for a 2–3 hour time slot, depending on your scene

To express interest or ask questions, please email the Marketing team directly with the following:

  • Your program of study
  • A cell phone number
  • Availability the week of July 6-9
  • A few recent selfies or headshots

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