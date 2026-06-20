Imminent And Underway Construction Projects At Charlotte, Including Swish Stadium Expansion

Jerry Richardson Stadium Expansion

Estimated Completion: Spring 2027

Budget: $20,456,800

Charlotte’s football stadium is expanding to set the tone for Charlotte Athletic’s momentum. The defining feature is a new tower above the current press box that will feature premium seating, suites, an indoor club and a terrace, which will enable Athletics to host community events and provide year-round dining access for Charlotte student-athletes.

In addition, 2,400 seats are being added to the east concourse above the student section, bringing stadium capacity to about 17,700.

Honeywell Innovation Hub

Estimated Completion: Fall 2027

Budget: $67,900,000

Burson Hall is being reimagined into a state-of-the-art learning complex for applied research and STEM education thanks to a transformative gift from Honeywell. The Honeywell Innovation Hub will feature project-based engineering labs, active learning classrooms, collaboration hubs and specialized research and simulation spaces.

The partnership builds on the University’s recent R1 designation, advancing use-inspired research in fields critical to industry and society, including AI safety, grid resilience and smart infrastructure.

Loy Witherspoon Center for Meditation

Estimated Completion: Fall 2026

Budget: $2,257,944

This new facility, dedicated to meditation and reflection, will be built by Lot 11, across from the Christine F. Price Counseling Center. The space will feature a garden for Niners of any denomination to decompress in peace.

Key Projects

Sanford Hall Demolition

Estimated Completion: Summer 2026

Budget: $5,900,000

Sanford Hall was demolished in October and now improvements to the quad are being finalized.

Atkins Library Tower Elevator and Fire Systems Upgrades

Estimated Completion: Summer 2026

Budget: $13,300,000

Critical upgrades to safety, accessibility and operational efficiency are being applied to the Atkins Library Tower.

UREC and Popp Martin Student Union Sidewalk Modifications

Estimated Completion: Summer 2026

Budget: $300,000

The sidewalk between the Popp Martin Student Union and University Recreation is being upgraded to meet ADA accessibility standards.

Parking Lot 26 Renewal

Estimated Completion: Summer 2026

Budget: $1,431,500

The asphalt pavement on Lot 26 is being replaced.

SAC Elevator Upgrades

Estimated Completion: Fall 2026

Budget: $750,000

Service and passenger elevators are being modernized.

Kennedy Building Stair Repairs

Estimated Completion: Winter 2026

Budget: $700,000

The south-side exterior stairs are being overhauled.

Friday Building Active Learning Classroom Renovations

Estimated Completion: Winter 2026

Budget: $2,000,000

Some traditional lecture spaces in the Friday Building are getting an overhaul, transforming them into flexible, technology-rich environments.

Additional Projects

Greek Village HVAC and Kitchen Renovation

Estimated Completion: Fall 2026

Budget: $5,269,000

Climate control systems and the kitchen in Greek Village is being upgraded.

Mebane Hall Roof Repairs

Estimated Completion: Fall 2026

Budget: $671,500

Mebane Hall’s roof is being repaired.

Kennedy Building Roof Replacement

Estimated Completion: Fall 2026

Budget: $548,800

The Kennedy Building’s roof is being replaced.

Lynch Hall Roof Replacement

Estimated Completion: Fall 2026

Budget: $481,004

Lynch Hall’s roof is being replaced.

Reese Building, Memorial Hall and Fretwell Building Fire Systems Upgrade

Estimated Completion: Spring 2027

Budget: $1,311,670

Safety systems in Reese Building, Memorial Hall and the Fretwell Building, including fire detection and suppression, are being modernized.

Multi-Building Envelope Repairs

Estimated Completion: Winter 2026

Budget: $1,000,000

The exterior “shells” of the Kennedy, Friday and Storrs buildings are being resealed and restored.

Grigg Hall HVAC and Control Upgrade

Estimated Completion: Spring 2027

Budget: $561,200

Critical air control elements in Grigg Hall are being modernized.

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