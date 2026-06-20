Imminent And Underway Construction Projects At Charlotte, Including Swish Stadium Expansion
Jerry Richardson Stadium Expansion
Estimated Completion: Spring 2027
Budget: $20,456,800
Charlotte’s football stadium is expanding to set the tone for Charlotte Athletic’s momentum. The defining feature is a new tower above the current press box that will feature premium seating, suites, an indoor club and a terrace, which will enable Athletics to host community events and provide year-round dining access for Charlotte student-athletes.
In addition, 2,400 seats are being added to the east concourse above the student section, bringing stadium capacity to about 17,700.
Honeywell Innovation Hub
Estimated Completion: Fall 2027
Budget: $67,900,000
Burson Hall is being reimagined into a state-of-the-art learning complex for applied research and STEM education thanks to a transformative gift from Honeywell. The Honeywell Innovation Hub will feature project-based engineering labs, active learning classrooms, collaboration hubs and specialized research and simulation spaces.
The partnership builds on the University’s recent R1 designation, advancing use-inspired research in fields critical to industry and society, including AI safety, grid resilience and smart infrastructure.
Loy Witherspoon Center for Meditation
Estimated Completion: Fall 2026
Budget: $2,257,944
This new facility, dedicated to meditation and reflection, will be built by Lot 11, across from the Christine F. Price Counseling Center. The space will feature a garden for Niners of any denomination to decompress in peace.
Key Projects
Sanford Hall Demolition
Estimated Completion: Summer 2026
Budget: $5,900,000
Sanford Hall was demolished in October and now improvements to the quad are being finalized.
Atkins Library Tower Elevator and Fire Systems Upgrades
Estimated Completion: Summer 2026
Budget: $13,300,000
Critical upgrades to safety, accessibility and operational efficiency are being applied to the Atkins Library Tower.
UREC and Popp Martin Student Union Sidewalk Modifications
Estimated Completion: Summer 2026
Budget: $300,000
The sidewalk between the Popp Martin Student Union and University Recreation is being upgraded to meet ADA accessibility standards.
Parking Lot 26 Renewal
Estimated Completion: Summer 2026
Budget: $1,431,500
The asphalt pavement on Lot 26 is being replaced.
SAC Elevator Upgrades
Estimated Completion: Fall 2026
Budget: $750,000
Service and passenger elevators are being modernized.
Kennedy Building Stair Repairs
Estimated Completion: Winter 2026
Budget: $700,000
The south-side exterior stairs are being overhauled.
Friday Building Active Learning Classroom Renovations
Estimated Completion: Winter 2026
Budget: $2,000,000
Some traditional lecture spaces in the Friday Building are getting an overhaul, transforming them into flexible, technology-rich environments.
Additional Projects
Greek Village HVAC and Kitchen Renovation
Estimated Completion: Fall 2026
Budget: $5,269,000
Climate control systems and the kitchen in Greek Village is being upgraded.
Mebane Hall Roof Repairs
Estimated Completion: Fall 2026
Budget: $671,500
Mebane Hall’s roof is being repaired.
Kennedy Building Roof Replacement
Estimated Completion: Fall 2026
Budget: $548,800
The Kennedy Building’s roof is being replaced.
Lynch Hall Roof Replacement
Estimated Completion: Fall 2026
Budget: $481,004
Lynch Hall’s roof is being replaced.
Reese Building, Memorial Hall and Fretwell Building Fire Systems Upgrade
Estimated Completion: Spring 2027
Budget: $1,311,670
Safety systems in Reese Building, Memorial Hall and the Fretwell Building, including fire detection and suppression, are being modernized.
Multi-Building Envelope Repairs
Estimated Completion: Winter 2026
Budget: $1,000,000
The exterior “shells” of the Kennedy, Friday and Storrs buildings are being resealed and restored.
Grigg Hall HVAC and Control Upgrade
Estimated Completion: Spring 2027
Budget: $561,200
Critical air control elements in Grigg Hall are being modernized.