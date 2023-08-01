Central Piedmont CAT Building Under Construction But Access To Classrooms Available

Many of arts classes at Central Piedmont Community College’s Central Campus are held in the Center for Arts Technology (CAT) building– with pottery and jewelry studios, and lots of specialized space for photography, 2D and 3D art, painting, and more.

Construction continues at the CAT building, however, all classrooms in the building are open for use. Parking Lot 15 at the rear of the building will remain closed until construction is completed later this year.

MORE >>>