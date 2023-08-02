Charlotte Interim Penny Hawkins Appointed Associate Vice Chancellor

Penny Hawkins has been appointed associate vice chancellor for development at UNC Charlotte. She has served in the role in an interim capacity since July 15, 2022. She succeeds Beth Crigler, who was appointed recently vice chancellor for university advancement.

Since Hawkins joined the University in 2021 as senior director of development for strategic planning and gifts, she has played an integral role in the University’s record-breaking fundraising successes, laying the foundation for a future comprehensive campaign. She was integral in helping the University secure the historic gift from the Mebane Foundation, totaling up to $23 million, to support literacy education.

“Penny’s expertise and relationships throughout North Carolina have been critical in securing the investments that support our students’ success,” said Crigler. “She is an advocate for Charlotte, and I know her leadership will continue to yield exceptional results for our fundraising efforts.”

