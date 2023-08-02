All College of Arts + Architecture students, faculty, and staff are invited to the 2023 CoA+A Convocation, hosted by Interim Dean José Gomez and new Arts Reps. Located in the Arts Quad after New Student Convocation for music, games, snacks, and school-year updates.

This year, UNC Charlotte’s New Student Convocation starts at 2 pm at the Student Activities Center (SAC), followed by a Student Organization Showcase. Afterward, head over to the Arts Quad behind Robinson Hall for the College of Arts + Architecture Convocation.

MORE >>>