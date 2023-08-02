Charlotte Alumna Andrea Vail Exhibit At Upper Rowe Gallery

UNC Charlotte alumna Andrea Vail’s assemblages are defined by her use of reclaimed materials. More than weavings, these works expand and project in unrestrained dimensions, mimicking our insatiable hunger for material possessions. She explains, “I am interested in the emphasis that American culture places on amassing stuff in pursuit of happiness and the ironic emptiness to which it leads. My research explores trends of mass-production, habits of consumption, and systems of artifice and authenticity. Hinged on textile traditions and techniques, my practice materializes as sculpture, installation, and collaborative exchange.”

Secondhand New

August 14 – September 15

Gallery Reception: September 14, 5:00-7:30pm

