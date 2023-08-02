Central Piedmont Celebrates NC Named Top State For Business In 2023 By CNBC

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper came to Central Piedmont Community College to celebrate CNBC naming North Carolina as the “Top State for Business” in 2023.

Central Piedmont’s Central Campus welcomed Gov. Cooper as he kicked off a series of statewide events to highlight North Carolina’s strong and diverse workforce and the key role played by community colleges. With business and education leaders and federal, state and local elected officials in attendance, Cooper touted North Carolina’s record of being a state known for strong business and industry and a responsive community college system.

