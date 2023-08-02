JCSU Receives $1Million Grant From U.S. Department of Homeland Security

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recently announced that Johnson C. Smith University’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) will receive a $1 million grant to build the next generation of STEM professionals who have a comprehensive education in dealing with natural disasters.

Associate Professor of Computer Science, Engineering and Mathematics Dr. Suryadip Chakraborty and fellow professor Dr. Awatif Amin applied for the grant which, totaling $1 million, is one of the largest government-funded academic grants in the institution’s history, with the help of the Government Sponsored Programs and Research (GSPAR) team.

“This award brings a wealth of benefits to our current students while leveraging collaborations to recruit motivated and talented future Golden Bulls,” said Dr. Patrick Martin, dean of the College of STEM. “The additions to the curriculum and experience this award provides JCSU students will ensure our students are well prepared and competitive for sought-after careers in cyber security and national disaster management. I commend Drs. Chakraborty and Amin for having the vision to develop this collaborative proposal and envision this program and its outcomes will serve as a model for other training programs across the nation.”

