Central Piedmont Catalyst Coffee Bar Open

The Catalyst Coffee Bar is now open at Harris Campus, located on the First Floor of Harris I. Stop by Monday- Friday, 7:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. for grab-and-go food, or choose from a selection of specialty coffees and teas.

Remember that our food service is cashless, so you can use the Connect & Pay app to pay and even order ahead. (The Harris Campus location code on the app is 0303E8). If you only have cash, vouchers may be purchased at the Business Cashiering office in $5 and 10 increments.

