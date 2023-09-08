President Valerie Kinloch Tells Students Their Work At JCSU Is Critical

Hundreds of new Johnson C. Smith University Golden Bulls joined together Thursday morning in the Jane M. Smith Memorial Church for Freshman Convocation.

The convocation, which is a rite of passage for all new Smithites entering the storied University, featured the bestowing of cords and pins as new students recited the honor code and received official greetings from their elected student leaders, administration and Dr. Valerie Kinloch, 15th president of JCSU.

Kinloch addressed the students, “This new era of excellence places students at the center of what we do here at JCSU,” she said. “We must answer the call to exist in this world as interconnected beings. The journey will not always be easy, but take heart in this truth: the work you will do here and in the world isn’t just needed, but critical.”

