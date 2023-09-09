Charlotte Chancellor Says Two New Colleges Support Top-Tier Research University Status

UNC Charlotte has split the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences into two pathways for student and research success. Pending approval by the Board of Trustees the two colleges have been named the College of Science and the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences.

Under Charlotte Chancellor Sharon l. Gaber, UNC Charlotte has recently achieved great strides as a national first class research institution and its trajectory to continue to realize further success appears unabated.

“These two focused colleges allow each to evolve uniquely in ways that best encompass their expertise and strengths,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “The transition supports our strategic plan goals of becoming a top-tier research university and adapting to meet the needs of current and future students.”

