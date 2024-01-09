Central Piedmont’s 2024 MLK Celebration & Brunch Jan 17

Central Piedmont Community College celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr with its 2024 MLK Celebration & Brunch on Wednesday, January 17.

Program highlights include spoken word performances, musical selections, and a motivational guest speaker. Following the program, we invite all attendees to enjoy a catered brunch together.

This event is open to any Central Piedmont student, faculty, or staff member.

Students attending the event will receive 2 hours of service, provided they stay for the duration of the program.

Date: January 17, 2024

Time: 10am-12pm

Location: Overcash Building, Tate Hall

Secure your spot by registering.

For any inquiries or to learn more, please contact Whitney Williams at whitney.williams@cpcc.edu or call 704.330.6745.

