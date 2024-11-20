Central Piedmont Class Experiences Unforgettable Study Abroad In Portugal

Over Fall Break, a World Civilizations II class from Central Piedmont Community College traveled to São Miguel Island in the Azores, Portugal, for an unforgettable study abroad experience.

What They Learned

Students explored the 225-year relationship between the United States and the Azores, delving into:

The impact of U.S. industrialization, whaling, and trade on Azorean livelihoods

How immigration and diplomacy shaped the economic development of the islands

The Azores’ transformation into a hub for ecotourism and sustainable development

Connecting with Nature

The itinerary highlighted the Azoreans’ deep connection to nature and their commitment to sustainability. Students participated in activities like:

Whale and dolphin watching

Touring a milk factory, pineapple farm, and Europe’s only tea plantation

Visiting volcanoes, black sand beaches, hot springs, and waterfall-filled mountainsSnorkeling in the crater of an ancient volcano

Experiencing an historic farm day

Hands-On Cultural Experiences

The group also enjoyed:

A pottery workshop

A traditional Azorean cooking class

Plenty of delicious meals featuring local flavors

Mindfulness Meets Global Learning

Fittingly, the many immersive nature experiences paired perfectly with the group’s introductory mindfulness practices. Later this semester, students will complete projects analyzing how their travels align with a Sustainable Development Goal through an historical lens.

This trip was a powerful blend of history, culture, and sustainability, giving students a global perspective that will last a lifetime.

