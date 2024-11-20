Kendall Buish Earns First ASUN Weekly Honor In Queens University’s D1 Tenure

Queens senior setter Kendall Buish has earned ASUN Setter of the Week for the first time in program history, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.

Kendall Buish was a driving force in the Royals’ historic 2-0 week, helping earn the Royals their first ASUN Championship bid in program history. On November 13 against West Georgia, Buish commanded the offense with 38 assists while contributing defensively with 13 digs and two blocks to earn a key double-double.



She continued her outstanding performance on November 16 against Austin Peay, delivering a solid 44 assists while adding 10 digs and two blocks, earning her second double-double of the week. Overall, Buish averaged an impressive 13.67 assists per set and 3.83 digs per set and was hugely impactful for the Royals on both sides of the net.



The award is the first ASUN weekly honor in the history of the program’s Division I tenure.



UP NEXT

Next, the #8-seeded Royals head to Florida Gulf Coast to face the #1 Eagles in the quarterfinals of the ASUN Championship on Thursday, November 21 for a 7:00 PM ET start.



SOCIAL MEDIA

Be sure to follow the Royals women’s volleyball team on Instagram and Twitter/X stay up to date on all the latest news surrounding the team. Fans are also encouraged to follow Queens Athletics to stay updated on all the Royals sports teams in action by searching @QueensAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

MORE >>>