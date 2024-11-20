Bank Of America COE Tom Scrivener Joins Charlotte’s Board Of Trustees

Tom Scrivener, chief operations executive for Bank of America, will join UNC Charlotte’s Board of Trustees. The UNC Board of Governors appointed Scrivener to the seat during its Nov. 14 meeting.

“Tom Scrivener brings a depth and breadth of knowledge and experience that will significantly enhance UNC Charlotte’s Board of Trustees,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “We are excited he has agreed to join our board.”

Scrivener will participate in his first UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees meeting Dec. 4.

Bank of America has been a strong ally of UNC Charlotte for decades, which includes its volunteer leadership on the Board of Trustees, support for endowed professorships and support of educational programs in security analytics, as well as being a valuable research partner. Recognizing the University’s pipeline of talent, Bank of America has many employees who are alumni of UNC Charlotte.

Most recently, Bank of America invested in UNC Charlotte’s Community Innovation Incubator to create community-driven solutions and enhance community impact. Recent investments have helped expand the University Transition Opportunities Program, UTOP, which supports incoming students as they transition to UNC Charlotte.

Scrivener’s appointment continues a long-standing engagement of executive leadership on the Board of Trustees that began with Addison Reese, chair of Bank of America’s predecessor, American Commercial Bank, and continued with Tom Storrs, Hugh McColl, Joe Price, Cathy Bessant and Christine Katziff.

“It is an honor to be joining the UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees,” Scrivener said. “The University is a strong public institution that provides students a practical education, which is important to our community and region.”

Tom Scrivener

Scrivener, who first joined Bank of America in 2002, is a member of the company’s executive management team. As its chief operations executive, Scrivener and his organization are responsible for delivering integrated operations solutions for the bank’s eight lines of business, staff support areas and the broader enterprise, including operations teams in their global regions.

Active within the Charlotte community and passionate about public education, Scrivener is currently a board member for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Foundation and Communities in Schools. Previously, he served on the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte and UNC Charlotte’s Board of Visitors.

MORE >>>