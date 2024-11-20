Discovery ABA Recruiting At Charlotte Nov 21

Discovery ABA will be on campus Thursday, November 21, 2024 from 11:00-2:00 at the Student Union, Table 5.

Join Discovery ABA as a Behavior Technician! Discovery is a small and fast-growing company, providing Applied Behavior Analysis therapy to children with Autism throughout North Carolina.

As a BT at Discovery, you will provide one-on-one therapy to children with autism, equipping them with social, emotional, and life skills that will last them a lifetime. Join our collaborative and close-knit team where you will be truly valued and will experience a work culture like no other! You will also appreciate the abundant support you receive from our BCBAs, so you can thrive in your role and grow professionally. Join us and be part of our journey to transform lives through compassionate and effective therapy.

RBT Role at Discovery:

Discovery ABA seeks responsible, compassionate, and reliable RBTs to join the rapidly growing North Carolina team and make a difference! Your responsibilities will include:

Implement Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy programs designed by a BCBA.

Provide direct one-on-one therapy sessions with clients, focusing on skill acquisition and behavior reduction.

Collect data on client progress and behavior using defined methods.

Assist in the development of behavior intervention plans (BIPs) under the supervision of a BCBA.

Collaborate with caregivers and other team members to support consistent implementation of treatment plans.

Follow ethical guidelines and maintain confidentiality in all interactions.

Participate in ongoing training and supervision sessions provided by BCBAs.

Ensure a safe and supportive environment for clients during therapy sessions.

Document and report client responses and progress to the supervising BCBA.

Benefits:

Flexible schedule

Referral bonus opportunities

Additional compensation for RBT certification

PTO offered

Supportive and collaborative work environment

Technology tools and world-class ABA platforms provided to RBTs

Opportunities for professional growth and development

Competitive compensation

Qualifications:

High school diploma

Experience working with children or individuals with developmental disabilities

The RBT 40-hour course certification

Registered Behavior Technician certification is a plus

Tricare certification is a plus

Join Discovery ABA and embark on a fulfilling career where your skills and compassion can positively impact the lives of others. Apply today to be part of a dedicated team!

Discovery ABA is an equal-opportunity employer. Celebrating diversity and committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

