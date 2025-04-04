McColl Networking Social & Affinity Groups Launch At Queens University
Friday, April 4, 2025 4:30pm to 6:30pm
Levine Center for Wellness and Recreation, Claudia Belk Room
2201 Wellesley Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28274
The McColl School Board of Advisors’ Alumni Engagement Committee invites all alumni and current McColl graduate students to an exciting networking event featuring the launch of its Affinity Groups Program. Designed to foster professional growth, these industry-specific groups—such as Financial Services, Energy and Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Small Business/Entrepreneurship—will connect participants with experienced mentors, industry leaders, and fellow professionals. This initiative provides a valuable opportunity for students and alumni to expand their networks, gain career insights, and engage in meaningful professional development within their fields of interest.