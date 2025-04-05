Staff Employees Of The Year Announced By Charlotte Human Resources

Three individuals and two teams are this year’s Staff Employee of the Year recipients as announced by the Human Resources Office Staff Awards and Recognition Program.



The financial aid team, which includes Bruce Blackmon, Patti Bowman, Sheila Anderson, Amber Branton, Rita Brown, Tyrone Dimery, Emily Gallagher, Chelsea Gary, Robert Green, Jeremy Hamilton, Tamara Hinton, Peyton Lambert, Hunter Sells and LaTonja Miller, received the 2025 Staff Employee of the Year Award in the category of Devotion to Duty.



In the Human Relations category, Liz Paradis, director of audience services in the College of Arts + Architecture is the recipient, and Don Garipey, maintenance manager in FM, is the Staff Employee of the Year in the category of Innovation. Research clinicians Cindy Charles and Heather Rikli are the recipients in the category of Community and Public Service. Amy Kelso, senior associate general counsel was named Staff Employee of the Year in the Safety and Heroism category.



The 2025 Staff Employees of the Year were chosen from among 31 eligible nominations.



Nominees: Devotion to Duty

Jennifer Anderson, Business Affairs

Catherine Butt, Academic Affairs

Monica Burke, Academic Affairs

Steven Carter, Academic Affairs

Susan Carter, Athletics

Megan Garner, Academic Affairs

James Green, Academic Affairs

Michelle Guobadia, Student Affairs

Jahtoya Means, Academic Affairs

Mark Neel, Business Affairs

Laura Pagani, Academic Affairs

Deon Ritchie, Academic Affairs

Beth Rucker, Academic Affairs

Katie Turner, Business Affairs

Karyn Williamson-Coria, Academic Affairs

Nominees: Innovation

Sydney Gallup, Academic Affairs

Katie Garahan, Academic Affairs

Colleen Karnas-Haines, Academic Affairs

Curtis Kularski, Academic Affairs

Nominees: Human Relations

Michael Carr, OneIT

Sarah Eppard, Business Affairs

Sarah Humphries Nazionale, Academic Affairs

All nominees and their supervisors will be invited to attend the Staff Employee of the Year Sweet Success Reception from 2 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 23. Award recipients will be honored at the event and featured in Niner Insider.

