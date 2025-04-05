Charlotte Jazz Ensemble With Dr. Will Campbell April 17

Thu, Apr 17, 2025 | 7:30pm

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents the UNC Charlotte Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Will Campbell, and the Jazz Combo, under the direction of Troy Conn.

Buy tickets here. The tickets are $8 for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

