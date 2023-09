The fall semester is just getting started, but it’s time for a quick break at Central Piedmont Community College. Central Piedmont will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4 for Labor Day.

In addition, there are no classes on Tuesday Sept. 5 for an employee professional development day.

The Welcome Center at Parr Center, which is usually open on Saturdays from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., will be closed in observance of the holiday.

MORE >>>