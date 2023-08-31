Queens University Charlotte Hires Prolific Fundraiser As Vice President Of Advancement

Queens University of Charlotte welcomes an experienced higher education leader, Lori Ann Summers, as its next vice president of advancement.

Summers has spent more than two decades in higher education fundraising at institutions in the Carolinas and across the country. She comes to Queens from Newberry College in South Carolina where she served as the vice president for institutional advancement and president of the Newberry College Foundation. Using a data-driven approach, Summers oversaw tremendous growth in fundraising, more than tripling the annual fundraising totals during her time there. Even in the midst of a changing higher education landscape during a global pandemic, Summers oversaw the largest fundraising fiscal year in a decade.

